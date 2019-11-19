Over 40,000 people attend the 2019 St. Petersburg Cultural Forum

"In 2019, 40,358 people attended the forum," the press service stated. "Representatives of 96 states, including Russia, were among the participants and speakers of the forum. 56 official foreign delegations attended the forum, including the guest country and special delegations, 18 of which were headed by ministers of culture," the message informs. According to the organizers, last year, 35,000 people took part in the forum.

ST. PETERSBURG, November 19. /TASS/. Over 40,000 people from 96 states attended the St. Petersburg Cultural Forum held on November 14-16, 2019, the forum’s press service informed on Tuesday.

The forum’s program included 415 events held at 95 venues. The main venue for the forum was the General Staff Building of the Hermitage. China was named honored guest of this year’s forum.

The 8th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum, organized by the Russian government, the Culture Ministry and the government of St. Petersburg, was held on November 14-16, 2019. Its main topic was "Cultural codes in conditions of globalization." A business program for experts from various spheres of culture and a festival part, which included cultural events, was held during the forum.

TASS was the forum’s general information partner and official photo host agency. It also ran the Mass Communications section, attended by cultural figures and representatives of foreign media. The section was headed by TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov.