Maria Butina’s father arrives in Moscow to meet his daughter

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Valery Butin, the father of Russian national Maria Butina who was released from a US prison on Friday, has arrived in Moscow to meet his daughter after her return to Russia.

"I have arrived in Moscow by plane. I am waiting for Maria," he told TASS on Saturday.

Butina, 30, was arrested in Washington on July 15, 2018, ahead of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Helsinki. She was charged with conspiracy to act as a foreign agent in the United States. American intelligence services argued that the Russian citizen carried out this activity without being registered as an agent of a foreign state with the Department of Justice. On April 26, Butina was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Moscow stated that the charges had been trumped-up and demanded her release from custody.

Butina's sentence ended on Friday, October 25. She was released from prison and taken under the supervision of the US immigration authorities. The US Department of State said Butina on Friday would fly from Miami, Florida, to Moscow, where she will arrive on Saturday morning.