Last four crew members of Russian ship arrested in India fly home - consulate

NEW DELHI, October 12. /TASS/. The last four crew members of Russia’s Vsevolod Beletsky vessel, arrested for debts in India, have departed for home, Russian Consul General in Kolkata Alexei Idamkin told TASS.

"The consulate general arranged the sailors’ flight home in a manual mode," he said. "The last four crew members took a flight to Russia early this morning," Idamkin added.

He pointed out that the consulate general maintained constant contact with the Russians. Five crew members flew home on October 2.

The vessel was arrested by Indian port authorities for debts in 2017. During this time, the Murmansk Sea Shipping Company, which owns the ship, kept rotating crew members.