112 Ukraine TV channel stripped of broadcast license in Donbass, other regions

KIEV, September 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian National Council for TV and Radio Broadcasting made a decision on Thursday not to extend broadcasting licence of 112 Ukraine TV channel, which is available in five Ukrainian regions, including Donbass.

A spokesman for the regulator, Sergei Kostinsky, told a meeting on Thursday that the New Format TV company’s request on extending the licence on digital broadcasting would be denied. All members of the committee have backed this decision.

According to the National Council, over the past six years the TV channel has violated the broadcast concept. Despite warnings, which were confirmed by the court, the TV channel has failed to rectify these violations, it said.

The New Format TV company is one of five regional broadcasters, working under the 112 Ukraine logo. In 2011, the company, as well as Ariadna TV, Partner TV, TV Vybor and Lider TV, received licenses on regional digital broadcast in DVB-T2 (MPEG-4) format. In particular, the New Format TV company received frequencies in all cities of the Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Kharkov and Lugansk Regions (except for Lugansk) and in the entire Donetsk Region.

In general, these five companies can broadcast under the license in all country’s regions, except for the Odessa Region. In 2013, all these five TV companies got a new owner, the 112 Ukraine TV channel, which also has license for satellite broadcasting in the country.

A spokesman for the New Format TV company has dismissed the regulator’s decision as a political act, pledging to challenge it in court.