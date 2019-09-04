Hainan's Wuzhishan to tackle the problem of providing population with drinking water

HAIKOU, September 4. /TASS/. Wuzhishan city authorities are launching a project aimed to provide its population with free drinking water. According to www.hinews.cn, the program was approved by the municipal government.

Subsidies for the implementation of this project will be allocated for three years.

Wuzhishan is located in central Hainan; it is one of the poorest areas of the province. The project of providing residents with drinking water, the portal notes, is of great importance for the city, and for its speedy implementation by the local administration several specialized inspections have been created.

The first phase of the project, which is divided into three phases, is planned to be completed in November this year.

Wuzhishan is located near the highest point of the island — the Wuzhi mountain. Wuzhishan's peaks, translated as the “Mountain of Five Fingers", resemble a human palm with five fingers pointing to the sky. The mountain is a landmark and a symbol of Hainan.