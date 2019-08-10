Over 130 people detained for taking part in unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Police officers and the Russian National Guard have detained 136 people for taking part in an unauthorized event in central Moscow held by the opposition after an authorized rally in support of unregistered Moscow City Duma candidates, the press service of the Interior Ministry’s Main Moscow Directorate informed TASS on Saturday.

"A total of 136 people have been detained for various wrongdoings during an unauthorized event in downtown Moscow," the police said.

After a rally and a concert on Sakharov Avenue, the protesters held an unauthorized rally gathering in Maroseika Street, Lubyansky Passage and near the Monument to the Heroes of Plevna. Traffic in Maroseika Street was blocked due to that. Now the situation there is calm, almost all protesters have left the area.

Ahead of the Saturday rally, social media posts called for ‘peaceful walks’ after the end of the authorized event. Due to that, the Moscow police warned about the inadmissibility of calls for unauthorized events, stressing that attempts to hold unauthorized public events and any provocations would be regarded as a threat to public order and would be quelled immediately.

For its part, the Russian Investigative Committee recalled that participation in such unauthorized events entailed legal consequences, including criminal liability.