Emergencies Ministry prepares for second flood wave in Russia’s Far East

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry is preparing for a second wave of floods in the Far East. A group is being built up for preventive purposes, and the deployment of forces and means for elimination of possible effects is being checked. To prevent inundations, hydrotechnical facilities are being reinforced, and water-filled dams in places that are most prone to floods are being mounted," the ministry said.

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry is building up a group in the Far Eastern regions where a water rise is forecasted due to precipitations, the ministry’s press service told TASS on Monday.

The Emergencies Ministry said that heavy rains are expected in the Sakha, Buryatia, Trans-Baikal, Primorsky, Khabarovsk, Amur and Sakhalin Regions and the Jewish and Chukotka Autonomous Regions, as well as on the Kuril Islands; the weather will be the worst on July 30-31.

"Based on the situation development model as a result of the integrated effect of cyclones, water rise in rivers and the flood wave travel, they will have the highest influence on the southern areas of the Amur Region and the Jewish Autonomous Region and the southern and central parts of the Khabarovsk Region. Considering this, the water level in the town of Blagoveshchensk may reach 6.5 meters with inundation of communities downstream," the Emergencies Ministry added.

The flood crest will hit Komsomolsk-on-Amur on August 10. In light of this, the Emergencies Ministry promised to mount water-filled dams there by August 6. Such dams were also transported to the Khabarovsk Region.