Justice Ministry labels Atlantic Council of the US NGO undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Russian Justice Ministry has declared the Atlantic Council of the United States non-governmental organization undesirable in Russia, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"On July 29, the Russian Justice Ministry has placed the Atlantic Council of the United States on the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations, whose activities are declared undesirable on the Russian territory," the Justice Ministry said.

The press service pointed out that the organization was put on the list in accordance with the law and in line with the decision of the Russian Deputy Prosecutor General.

On July 25, the Prosecutor General’s Office recognized the Atlantic Council undesirable in Russia because the organization’s activities "pose a threat to the foundations of Russia’s constitutional order and security." The Atlantic Council became the 18th organization to be declared undesirable in Russia.