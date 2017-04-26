Russian Prosecutor General’s Office finds another 3 NGOs to be undesirable

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Operations of another three foreign nongovernmental organizations, including Otkrytaya Rossiya (Open Russia), are undesirable for the Russian Federation, according to a conclusion drawn by the Prosecutor General’s Office, its official spokesman Alexander Kurennoi told TASS.

"Upon the results of scrutiny of the materials obtained by the Prosecutor General’s Office, we passed a decision on April 26 to recognize the undesirable character of activity of the following foreign nongovernmental organizations on the territory of Russia - the OR (Otkrytaya Rossiya, the UK), the Institute of Modern Russia (the US), the Open Russia Civic Movement, and Open Russia public networking movement (the UK)," Kurennoi said.

The aforementioned organizations were carrying out the programs and projects aiming to discredit the results of elections in Russia and to declare them illegitimate, he said.

"Their activity aims to inspire public protests and to destabilize the internal political situation, thus posing a threat to the foundations of the constitutional system and security of the Russian Federation," Kurennoi said.

"The Prosecutor General’s Office has sent information on its decision to the Justice Ministry for including these organizations in the list of NGOs, the operations of which in Russia are deemed undesirable," he said.

Following Wednesday’s resolution by the prosecutors, the number of undesirable NGOs has risen to ten.

"Otrkrytaya Rossiya was instituted in November 2015 by the former Russian business tycoon, Mikhail Khodorkovsky. He announced his resignation from the position of chairman of the Open Russia movement at a conference in Tallinn on April 15.