World record set in Moscow at cycling festival

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. A representative of the Guinness Book of Records registered a world’s record set in Moscow by participants in the cycling festival dedicated to the Moscow Transport Day.

The night festival started near the Kremlin at the Vasilievsky Slope by setting the world record, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Maxim Liksutov told reporters. More than 2,600 individuals stood next to each other, forming the world’s largest bicycle figure as a reminiscence of cycling movement importance. A judge of the Guinness Book of Records registered the record.

More than 15,000 participants took part in the night cycling festival in Moscow, Liksutov said.

The Moscow Transport Day is the professional holiday of workers of the capital’s transport sector.