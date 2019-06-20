Putin agrees life for Russian citizens has become more challenging

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Life for Russian citizens has become more challenging, as several years ago Russia faced shocks, which undermined the situation in the domestic market and adversely affected the social sphere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual televised Q&A session.

"It is true, this is why I identified this topic as one of the most acute and important. I would like to remind you that several years ago we encountered a number of shocks at once - it was not even external shocks associated with the so-called sanctions or external restrictions, but our traditional export goods - oil, oil products, gas, hydrocarbons, metals, chemical fertilizers, chemistry in general, some other goods. Therefore, we were confronted with such unpleasant element in the economy and in the social sphere," he said.