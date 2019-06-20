Putin agrees life for Russian citizens has become more challenging

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Life for Russian citizens has become more challenging, as several years ago Russia faced shocks, which undermined the situation in the domestic market and adversely affected the social sphere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual televised Q&A session.
"It is true, this is why I identified this topic as one of the most acute and important. I would like to remind you that several years ago we encountered a number of shocks at once - it was not even external shocks associated with the so-called sanctions or external restrictions, but our traditional export goods - oil, oil products, gas, hydrocarbons, metals, chemical fertilizers, chemistry in general, some other goods. Therefore, we were confronted with such unpleasant element in the economy and in the social sphere," he said.
At the beginning, the President said that the level of income, health care, the situation with garbage and utilities are the most burning issues for Russians now.
"Of course, when preparations are made for this Q&A session, some things become more obvious, the issues that are especially important and acute for people at the moment. Now I will not reveal any secret - first of all, these are the standard of living, income level, healthcare, <...> the situation with wastes, garbage, etc. These are the main [topics, which are acute], as well as housing and utilities," the President said, commenting on his preparations for the Q&A session.