China's Hainan to introduce separate household waste sorting

HAIKOU, June 18./TASS/. The province of Hainan is planning to introduce a system of mandatory separate household waste collection, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported with reference to the provincial Office of urban and rural construction.

According to the newspaper, the department has already prepared the project and its implementation will begin next year. It contains a clear distribution of responsibilities among various utilities, defines the tasks and technical requirements for sorting waste across the province.

The introduction of the mandatory system of separate collection of household waste is currently being worked out in many Chinese regions. Shanghai is the first city in the country where, at a legislative level, the sorting of waste before its delivery to the collection points was introduced. The relevant rules came into force in June, 2019. Both individuals and legal entities can be fined for violation.