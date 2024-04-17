Roscosmos tests engine for heavy Angara-A5M rocket

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Energomash production amalgamation successfully held the first technological tests of RD-191M engine for upgraded heavy Angara-A5M rocket, Roscosmos said.

"Since the beginning of the year, Energomash has been holding first trials of liquid-fuel RD-191M engine for heavy-class Angara-A5M rocket of the Amur space complex," it said.

The engine is an upgraded RD-191 of the Angara family. It has a ten percent bigger thrust that will make Angara-A5M orbit heavier payloads, including the Russian Orbital Station modules.

Enegromash produced the first RD-191M in late 2023.

Angara rockets are powered by environment-friendly kerosene and liquid oxygen. Angara-A5V rocket has to have reusable first and second stages and hydrogen-powered third stage.