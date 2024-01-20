Roscosmos’ Kononenko undergoes hearing tests aboard ISS

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION, January 20. /TASS/. Oleg Kononenko, commander of the Roscosmos cosmonaut squad and TASS special correspondent aboard the International Space Station, has undergone a series of hearing tests.

"Noises of varying intensity, which come from ISS onboard systems, have a continuous impact on the organs of hearing during long space flights. We use special equipment to protect our hearing and also install protection on particularly noisy equipment to improve the acoustic situation. Still, in order to ensure a timely dynamic control of the auditory system, we perform a set of advanced audiometric tests," Kononenko said.

According to him, cosmonauts remain under the impact of noise for months without being able to rest in "relative silence."

Kononenko added that timely testing made it possible, if necessary, to develop individual measures to prevent irreversible hearing problems.