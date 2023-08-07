Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with defense ministry satellite blasts off from Plesetsk

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket carrying a spacecraft on behalf of the Russian defense ministry has been launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in Russia’s northwestern Arkhangelsk Region.

"At 4:20 p.m. Moscow time on Monday, August 7, combat crews of the Russian aerospace forces launched a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class carrier rocket with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian defense ministry from the Plesetsk spaceport in the Arkhangelsk Region," it said.

This was the tenth space launch in 2023 and the third one from Plesetsk.