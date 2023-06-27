Russia’s Meteor-M weather satellite delivered into orbit — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Meteor-M No. 2-3 weather satellite launched from the Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East on June 27 was successfully delivered into orbit, the State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Tuesday.

"Space vehicle Meteor-M No. 2-3 launched by a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Vostochny cosmodrome reached the designated orbit and separated from the Fregat [booster]," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket blasted off from site 1S of the Vostochny spaceport in the Amur Region at 2:34 p.m. Moscow time. The launch vehicle carried the Meteor-M satellite and 42 small space vehicles as hosted payload. The other satellites will enter their designated orbits in slightly more than two hours, Roscosmos said.

Meteor-M No. 2-3 weather satellite engineered by VNIIEM Corporation is designed to study the Earth’s natural resources, monitor the helio-geophysical situation in near-Earth space and gather information from automatic data collection metering platforms.

The satellite is outfitted with an onboard radar with an active phased array antenna and helio-geophysical equipment that will allow for all-weather monitoring of the Northern Sea Route and a broader range of controlled helio-geophysical parameters. In addition, the satellite is equipped with the Cospas-Sarsat search and rescue system.