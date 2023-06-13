Russian cosmonauts to make next spacewalk on June 22 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin who is also a TASS special reporter in space are set to conduct their next spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) on June 22, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Tuesday.

"On June 9-12, the following work was carried out under the flight program of the station’s Russian segment: preparations for the spacewalk (Spacewalk 59) scheduled for June 22 under the Russian program," Roscosmos said in a statement.

This will be the fourth spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts in 2023.

The orbital outpost’s Russian crew conducted its previous spacewalk overnight to May 13. Cosmonauts Prokopyev and Petelin exited the ISS at 6:47 p.m. Moscow time and spent five hours and 14 minutes outside the orbital outpost or an hour less than planned.

During their extravehicular activity, the cosmonauts unfurled and integrated a thermal regulator installed on the Nauka research module of the ISS Russian segment on April 19.