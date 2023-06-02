Russia’s cosmonauts Kononenko, Chub complete training course at NASA — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolay Chub have completed their course of training at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, the Russian space corporation Roscosmos said on Friday.

"For several weeks, Oleg Kononenko and Nikolay Chub, included in the crew of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft, were trained at the Lyndon Johnson Space Center," Roscosmos said in a news release. They studied the US segment of the International Space Station (ISS), including the life support systems, on-board preventive measures, medical aid skills, etc.

According to Roscosmos, Kononenko and Chub also took part in emergency training together with the members of the Crew-7 mission. In particular, they practiced urgent response to such incidents as fire, depressurization and escape of toxic chemicals.

"For Oleg Kononenko, the mission at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center also included dives at the hydrolaboratory," Roscosmos added. If necessary, the Russian cosmonaut will be able to make a spacewalk in a US spacesuit along with a fellow astronaut.

Kononenko and Chub will continue to be trained for the space flight in Star City near Moscow starting from June 5, Roscosmos said.

As the Russian space corporation said in March, the crewed spaceship Soyuz MS-24 is scheduled to fly to the ISS on September 15. It is to deliver Roscosmos’ cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolay Chub, as well as NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, to the orbital outpost.