Customers showing interest in programs on new orbital station – institute

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Certain customers have expressed interest in implementing their research programs on the platform of the Russian Orbital Service Station (ROS), Director of the Institute of Medical-Biological Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences told TASS.

"Discussions are now underway that there are tasks that can be solved in interests of the national economy owing to ROS," Oleg Orlov said. "A meeting of the reviewing and technical council of Roscosmos [the Russian space corporation - TASS] that is considering and approving research programs for their implementation has been held just recently. It was discussed at the meeting that specific customers are already present in certain programs for a number of areas that are considering implementation of their interests on the ROS platform. It seems to be this program should be sufficiently integrated and interesting, and will make a step forward," he noted.

The conceptual design of the station will be ready in summer 2023. The first - research and power - module of ROS is scheduled to be launched in late 2027. The node, service, base and target modules are intended to be launched in 2028-2030.