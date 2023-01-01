Stargazers expect Quadrantids meteor shower to peak early on January 4

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. The Quadrantids meteor shower, visible between December 28 and January 12, will peak during the early hours of January 4, a spokesperson for the Moscow Planetarium told TASS.

The number of meteors burning up in the atmosphere in an hour may reach 110 during the first starfall of 2023, the spokesperson added.

According to the International Meteor Organization, skywatchers will be able to see up to two shooting stars in a minute in clear weather, astronomers forecasted.

“The Quadrantids meteor shower, visible between December 28 and January 12, will peak on the night of January 3 to 4. <...> The conditions for observing the Quadrantids will be unfavorable in 2023. The moon will be on its way to a full moon (January 7) and will significantly affect meteor observations,” the Moscow Planetarium reported.

The Quadrantids meteor shower is named after the Quadrans Muralis constellation. The radiant, or the point from where meteors originate, is located under the handle of the Big Dipper in the Bootes constellation.