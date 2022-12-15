ISS crew in safety after leak found in Russian Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. All the systems of the International Space Station (ISS) and the Russian Soyuz MS-22 manned spacecraft parked at the orbital outpost are operating normally and the crew is in safety after the spaceship’s external casing sustained damage, Roscosmos reported on Thursday.

"As of now, all the systems of the ISS and the spacecraft are operating in normal mode and the crew is in safety. After the situation is analyzed, a decision will be made on further actions both by specialists on the ground and the crewmembers of the ISS Russian segment," Roscosmos said in a statement.

Roscosmos announced earlier on Thursday that the spacewalk scheduled for December 15 had been cancelled over technical reasons. As a Mission Control specialist specified during communications with the cosmonauts, the extra-vehicular activity was cancelled over a coolant leak in the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the orbital outpost. Meanwhile, the integrity of the spaceship from inside was not impacted, Roscosmos said.

As the Russian space agency specified later, the external casing of the Soyuz MS-22 crew spacecraft’s instrumentation and equipment compartment was damaged. The crew later reported an activation of the sensor of the spaceship’s fault detection system that signaled a drop in pressure in the cooling system.