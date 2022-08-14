Tunisia’s first woman astronaut to fly to ISS in March 2024

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Tunisia’s first woman astronaut, who will also be the first Africa’s representative onboard the International Space Station (ISS), is expected to make a spaceflight in March 2024, a spokesman for Tunisia’s Telnet Holding, told TASS on Sunday.

"We plan that the flight will take place in March 2024," he said.

On August 13, Women’s Day in Tunisia, eight women candidates for a space flight were presented. They are currently undergoing medical examination. Six of them will go to Russia for the final stage of pre-qualification to choose two best candidates: one will be a member of the main crew, the other one - of the standby crew.

Russia and Tunisia signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the area of spaceflights in 2021.