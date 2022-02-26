ISS orbit is raised ahead of arrival of three Russian cosmonauts in March

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The orbit of the International Space Station was adjusted on Saturday morning, Roscosmos said in a statement.

"The height of the ISS orbit was adjusted to create proper ballistic conditions before the launching into orbit of the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft and the landing of a reentry module of the Soyuz MS-19," according to the statement on Twitter.

Following the maneuver, the average height of the ISS orbit increased by 1.3 kilometers. The adjustment was performed with the help of cargo spacecraft Progress MS-18’s engines, which were turned on at 04:22 Moscow times and worked for 541.4 seconds.

The Soyuz MS-21 is scheduled to blast off on March 18, carrying Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov. The Soyuz MS-19 is scheduled to land on March 30, bringing to Earth Anton Shkaplerov, Pyotr Dubrov and NASA’s Mark Vande Hei.

Currently the orbital outpost is crewed by Roscosmos’s Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, NASA’s Mark Vande Hei, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and the European Space Agency’s Mattias Maurer.