Progress MS-19 spacecraft carrying equipment, food, satellites, docks with ISS

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The Progress MS-19 cargo spacecraft, launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome Tuesday, docked to the International Space Station’s (ISS) Poisk module, according to a livestream at the Roscosmos website.

The spacecraft docked in an automatic mode. The process was supervised by Mission Control Center on the ground and by cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov at the ISS.

The spacecraft delivered about 1,600 kg of dry cargo, including resource equipment, cables for the Nauka module, life support expendable materials, medical monitoring and sanitary supplies, clothes and food for the cosmonauts, and an equipment complex for scientific and applicable researches and experiments. The spacecraft also delivered 430 kg of fuel components, 420 liters of drinking water and 40 kg of pressured nitrogen.

The spacecraft also carries six YuZGU-55 nano satellites, developed by the Southwestern State University (YuZGU) Research Institute of Instrumentation and Radioelectronics. They will be launched during an upcoming spacewalk within the Radioscaf scientific and education experiment.