Recruiting of volunteers to test nasal COVID vaccine kicks off in Russia

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. A campaign for recruiting of volunteers to test a nasal coronavirus vaccine has kicked off in Russia, deputy director of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the vaccine developer, Denis Logunov, said on Tuesday.

"We have received a permit for clinical studies of the nasal vaccine and are recruiting volunteers," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live YouTube channel.

Earlier, the Center’s director, Alexander Gintsburg, told TASS that a volunteer recruitment campaign would kick off on January 15.

In October, the Gamaleya Center received a Russian health ministry permit for the second phase of clinical tests of a nasal form of the coronavirus vaccine. The Center’s director Alexander Gintsburg said that the nasal form would be an addition to the regular vaccine to ensure an extra barrier to the infection as it helps develop tissue immunity in the nasal pharynx.