Japan’s billionaire Maezawa to release ‘No-Money World’ movie after trip to the Moon

ISS, December 30. /TASS, correspondent Alexander Misurkin/. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said in an interview with TASS on board of the International Space Station (ISS) that he planned to make a movie about the ‘no-money world’ after his future trip to the Moon.

"I want to shoot movies about the no-money world. My explanation is not good so, people cannot understand what I imagine, so maybe I need a movie for understanding these things," he said.

"In 2023, I will go on the flight to the Moon…, go to space again, and maybe after that," Maezawa replied to a question about when his film should be expected to hit the screens. "In 2025 or 2026."

Maezawa said in an interview with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin that the movie would serve to convey an idea about getting rid of money.

"Certainly, money will disappear from our world. We can imagine that," Maezawa stated.

"I think, and you think maybe the world should be a better place and money is an enemy of the people, so money should disappear too," he continued. "And if money disappears, maybe every kind of war will also disappear and all crime [is] caused by money. So, money will disappear from this world, and every [type of] crime will also disappear. I think."

"I imagine [that in] a no-money world, people will work for people," the Japanese billionaire said. "Almost every person is working for money now, unfortunately, but in a no-money world people will work for people."

On the morning of December 20, a Soyuz MS-20 descent module carrying Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, Maezawa and his business assistant Yozo Hirano successfully landed in Kazakhstan. Due to unfavorable weather conditions, helicopters remained grounded in the Kazakh city of Jezkazgan while rescue teams reached the landing site and the descent module on motor vehicles.

The evacuation effort involved special search and evacuation transport and later a helicopter flew to the site and airlifted the crewmembers to Jezkazgan where they boarded an An-26 plane to fly first to Karaganda and then to the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow.

Misurkin, Maezawa, and Hirano had been on the ISS since December 8. On the same day, an epoch-making news office commenced its work aboard the ISS thanks to a memorandum of cooperation signed between the world-renowned TASS Russian News Agency and Roscosmos on November 17. Under the milestone agreement, Roscosmos cosmonaut, Hero of Russia Alexander Misurkin became the first TASS correspondent in space.

He reported on the space station’s daily routine and communicated with scientists responsible for scientific experiments aboard the orbital outpost. His latest information from space is available to the agency’s readership from TASS' news resources. In addition, his photo and video contributions can be seen on the agency’s website and official social media pages.

The full text of the interview is available at: https://tass.com/science/1382773.