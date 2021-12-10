Proton to launch two satellites on December 13 after delay

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. A Proton-M launch vehicle carrying the Express-AMU3 and Express-AMU7 satellites is scheduled to blast off on December 3, Russia’s Roscosmos space corporation told TASS.

Dmitry Rogozin, director general at the state-owned Roscosmos, said on Telegram that the rocket and the satellites will be placed on a launch pad on Saturday.

Rogozin earlier told TASS that the Proton-M launch was moved from December 6 to December 12 in order to perform additional work on the rocket’s booster. The corporation said there was a deficiency in the Briz-M booster.

Express-AMU3 and Express-AMU7, made by ISS-Reshetnev Company and Thales Alenia Space, will be launched for Russian Satellite Communications Company, known also as RSCC and Kosmicheskaya Svyaz.

Express-AMU3 will take the orbital position at 96.5° East while Express-AMU7 at 145° East.