NASA does not know of any new leaks on ISS

NEW YORK, October 6. / TASS /. US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) specialists have not discovered any new cracks on the International Space Station (ISS), which could lead to air leaks, said the head of the US ISS program, Joel Montalbano on Thursday during a remote press conference.

"The leak is only in that module, so there we reports in the press that there were other leaks on board, other cracks. We are not tracking anything else. We are still tracking a small leak in the back end of that service module," Montalbano said.

Montalbano stressed that the module where there is a crack is insulated so there are no air leaks there. The NASA spokesman also added that the agency is working with Russian colleagues to investigate the causes of the crack and fix it.

"Next thing we are working on is to better understand and characterize really what's happening to that part of the module, what's causing that. So, our next step is to install some strain gauges ...we're working with our Russian colleagues on where to install them to get some more data," he said.

In March 2021, cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov carried out repair and restoration work on the Zvezda module hull, where a crack and a number of possible leaks were discovered. As a result, air leakage decreased by threefold.