Roscosmos plans two more launches from Kourou spaceport until end of 2021 - CEO

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Roscosmos space agency plans two more launches from the launch site in Kourou, French Guiana, by the end of 2021, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on the YouTube channel Soloviov Live on Saturday.

"We have launches from Baikonur, Plesetsk and the French Kourou spaceport. There we are scheduled to have two launches by the end of the year," he said.

In January, Sergei Savelyev, Roscosmos’ deputy chief for international cooperation, told TASS that in 2021 Russia plans ten launches by Soyuz-2 and Soyuz-ST launch vehicles in 2021 for foreign contractors. According to the official, a spacecraft of Galileo, Europe’s global navigation satellite system, is expected to be launched from the launch site in Kourou.