Scientific expedition studies Yamal landscapes in changing climate

TASS, July 12. A scientific expedition to study the climate and its influence on regional landscapes began working in the Yamalo-Nenets Region. Before the end of July, scientists will collect samples at six research fields, the Scientific Center for Arctic Studies’ press service said.

Earlier, the center’s representative, Roman Kolesnikov, told TASS during the expedition experts would define modern landscape structures to see how the local landscapes react to the climate changes.

"A group of scientists is leaving for an expedition under the project, dubbed Modern Climate Changes and Their Influence on Yamal’s Landscape Structures," the press service said. "Before the end of July, the scientists will collect material at six scientific-research fields near Nadym, and near villages Tazovskiy, Yamburg. The scientific-research fields are located at conjunctions of natural zones — forest-tundra and northern taiga, forest-tundra and southern tundra, southern and typical tundras."

The specialists will conduct field routes and areal physical-geographical and cartographic studies using aerial photography and aerial video.

Results of the expedition tests and studies will be used to understand how the ecosystems react to the changing climate. They will update a map of Yamal’s nature complexes and will make descriptions of flora and fauna in different landscape types.

About the region

The Yamalo-Nenets Region was established in 1930. It is located mostly north of the Arctic Circle, and the other part is on the slope of the Urals ridge. The climate is cold. Some areas have perennially frozen soils. The cold Kara Sea is nearby. Winters in the region continue for up to eight months.