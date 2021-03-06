Progress cargo ship delivers Russian food for NASA astronaut to ISS

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The Progress MS-16 cargo ship has delivered four containers of Russian food for NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins to the International Space Station (ISS), the Rossiisky Kosmos journal of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos wrote.

"Four bonus containers for NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins with Russian dishes, which she liked during a tasting at the CTC (Cosmonaut Training Center - TASS) have arrived," it noted.

In particular, Rubins will be able to taste soup, eggplant caviar and rye bread.

The Progress MS-16 cargo ship blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport on February 15. It delivered 600 kg of the propellant to the ISS for refueling, 420 liters of the Rodnik system’s drinking water and 40.5 kg of compressed gases with additional nitrogen supplies, and also about 1,400 kg of various equipment and materials, kits for space experiments, medical control, sanitary and hygienic supplies, clothing items, standard food ration kits and fresh foodstuffs for the members of the current expedition.

Also, the spacecraft’s cargo compartment carried a repair and recovery kit consisting of a set of reinforcing plates with an adhesive bond to temporarily seal the detected defects in the hull of the inter-section compartment of the Zvezda service module in the space station’s Russian segment, the Roscosmos press office earlier said.