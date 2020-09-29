First flight of Russia’s Krylo-SV retrievable rocket stage scheduled for late 2021

YALTA, September 29. /TASS/. The first flight of the Russian Krylo-SV retrievable rocket stage is planned for late 2021, Foundation for Advanced Research head Andrei Grigoriev told TASS Tuesday.

"The operations proceed as planned, a new design bureau is being set up for this project as we speak. The product’s shape is being developed. The first subsonic flight [is planned] for late 2021," he said.

The Krylo-SV retrievable stage project was prepared and proven by the Foundation on May 29, 2019. It was developed by the Myasischev design bureau. According to the United Air Corportation’s Horizont journal, the project involves a deployable wing and a dedicated rocket engine that should make the first stage of the missile retrievable.