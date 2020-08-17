Russian scientists plan to test theory of existence of life on Venus in future missions

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Scientists plan to test Russian astrophysicist Leonid Ksanfomaliti’s theory about the existence of life on Venus during future missions to that planet, Lev Zeleny, director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Space Research Institute, told TASS on Monday.

"We hope to test this theory during our future expeditions. Nothing special will be needed for that - just high-quality television and tele transmission," he said, adding that the theory is a quite logical assumption that "live can have absolutely different forms in different environment."

He recalled that Russian scientist Leonid Ksanfomaliti, who died in 2019, analyzed photos received from Russian Venus landers Venera-9, Venera-10, Venera-13, and Venera-14 to see movement of some objects and advance a hypothesis that these were living objects.

The Novosibirsk-based Institute of Catalysis of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Department showed interest in these data. Their experiments in conditions of extremely high temperatures and pressures, although not that high like on Venus, yielded a different self-organization of molecules, Zeleny explained.

"What is life? It is mere self-organization of matter. Venus may have archeobiotic elements different from Earth’s," he noted, adding that in future it is planned to "conduct laboratory experiments to see what kind of organic chemistry may emerge under such extremal temperatures.".