Roscosmos says ready to ensure safe spacewalk for tourists

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Specialists of Roscosmos will take all measures to ensure a safe spacewalk for tourists and the Russian state space corporation is ready to provide these services, its head Dmitry Rogozin said in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

The Roscosmos chief noted that during the spacewalk a tourist will be accompanied by a professional cosmonaut. "Certainly, everyone will be attached so that no one will be unhooked there. Naturally, all necessary safety measures will be taken. But basically, if Roscosmos provides this service for space tourism, I’m absolutely sure that this service will be in high demand. I believe we are ready to arrange this," Rogozin said.

"Certainly, there are things related to a risk, yes, no doubt. But if a space tourist is ready to pay decent money to be trained for this by the world’s best specialists, why not," the Roscosmos head stated.

According to Rogozin, this service demands focusing efforts on technical aspects. For this aim, Rosmosmos has the Cosmonaut Training Center, which will fulfill this task.

On June 25, Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation announced that it had signed a contract with the US-based Space Adventures Inc., under which two space tourists would travel to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2023. The Russian company specified that during the expedition one of the space flight participants will make a spacewalk from the ISS’s Russian segment together with a professional cosmonaut.