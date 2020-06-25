Russian space firm signs deal to send two tourists to orbital outpost in 2023

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Two tourists will travel to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2023 under a contract signed between Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation and the US-based Space Adventures Inc., the Russian company announced on Thursday.

"A contract has been signed between the Energia Space Rocket Corporation and Space Adventures Inc. (USA) on a short-term expedition of two space flight participants aboard a Soyuz MS spacecraft to the Russian segment of the International Space Station in 2023," the statement says.