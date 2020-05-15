Russia plans to develop new Venus exploration program

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. A new program for exploration of Venus, including sending at least three scientific devices, will be developed in Russia, its main stages will be presented in 2021, scientific director of the Russian Space Research Institute Lev Zeleny told TASS.

"There is an idea to make not a separate project, but a program that includes several missions," Zeleny said. "I think that we will be able to speak publicly about the main features of [the program] next year," he added.

According to the scientist, the first expedition under the program will be Venera-D, the launch of which is scheduled for the end of the 2020s. In two or three years, the launch of the second Venera is possible, then the third - by the mid-30s.