Crimean amateur astronomer discovers new comet in solar system

SIMFEROPOL, November 14. /TASS/. A Crimean amateur astronomer from the hamlet of Nauchny, Gennady Borisov, has discovered a new Solar System comet. It was the ninth stellar object that he has discovered.

According to previous reports, in August, Borisov was the first person in the world to discover an interstellar comet. It was spotted at the boundary of the Lynx and Cancer constellations moving at a speed of about 30km per second.