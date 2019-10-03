Russia’s Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft with three crewmembers lands in Kazakh steppe

KOROLYOV /Moscow Region/, October 3. /TASS/. The descent capsule of the Soyuz MS-12 manned spacecraft with three crewmembers of the International Space Station (ISS) has landed in the Kazakh steppe 147 km southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, Russia’s Flight Control Center reported on Thursday.
"We have a touchdown. The descent capsule with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and representative of the United Arab Emirates Hazza Al Mansouri has made a landing," the Flight Control Center said.
The Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station at 10:37 a.m. Moscow time on Thursday.
Russian cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka, as well as NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano, continue their work aboard the orbital outpost.
The next space expedition will travel to the ISS from the Baikonur Cosmodrome aboard a Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft on April 15, 2020. The new expedition’s crew will comprise Roscosmos cosmonauts Nikolai Tikhonov and Andrei Babkin and also astronaut of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Akihiko Hoshide.