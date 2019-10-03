Russia’s Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft with three crewmembers lands in Kazakh steppe

KOROLYOV /Moscow Region/, October 3. /TASS/. The descent capsule of the Soyuz MS-12 manned spacecraft with three crewmembers of the International Space Station (ISS) has landed in the Kazakh steppe 147 km southeast of the town of Zhezkazgan, Russia’s Flight Control Center reported on Thursday.

"We have a touchdown. The descent capsule with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and representative of the United Arab Emirates Hazza Al Mansouri has made a landing," the Flight Control Center said.