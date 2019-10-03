Soyuz MS-12 crew asks rescuers to bring peaches, dates to landing site

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The crew of the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft, which is to land on October 3, asked search teams to bring peaches and dates to the landing site, said the press office of the Central Military District, whose servicemen would take part in the search and rescue effort.

"The dates were requested by the United Arab Emirates’ first astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori, the peaches - by Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin. Presents from Earth are traditionally carried by all Mi-8 military helicopters, which will be the first to arrive to the landing site," the Central Military District said in a statement.

A total of 12 Mi-8 helicopers, four An-12 planes, 20 vehicles and special-purpose equipment, including four amphibious vehicles, as well as 180 people will be deployed to ensure smooth landing of the spacecraft.

The Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft will bring back to Earth Russain cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and first UAE astronaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori.