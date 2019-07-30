Meridian satellite deployed into planned orbit

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Meridian spacecraft has separated from the Fregat upper stage and reached its planned orbit, Russia’s Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

"Soyuz-2.1a medium-class launcher, which lifted off from the state test space center Plesetsk [the Arkhangelsk Region] at 08.56 Moscow time on Tuesday, July 30, has successfully delivered the Meridian spacecraft into its calculated orbit at the designated time," the ministry said.

The ministry pointed out that the launch vehicle blasted off and the Fregat upper stage placed the satellite into orbit as it had been planned.

The rocket lifted off from Pad 4 of Site 43 at Plesetsk space center. It was the third launch of Soyuz-2 rockets from the Russian northern space center in 2019.