Vostochny Cosmodrome to launch up to 6 rockets next year

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME /Amur Region/, July 5. /TASS/. About six rocket launches will be carried out at the Vostochny Cosmodrome next year, Director General of Roscosmos, Russian State Space Corporation, Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday, following a successful launch of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with Meteor-M satellite and 32 mini-satellites.

"We are hoping that the Vostochny Cosmodrome will be much more action-packed next year. We are planning to reschedule commercial and state launches [to be carried out] here. Overall, next year from four to six launches are planned here," he said.

Currently, the Vostochny Cosmodrome only has one track ready for automatic spacecraft launches. Roscosmos has yet to open another Vostochny Cosmodrome track for manned launches.

Roscosmos had 45 launches planned for 2019, including both space rocket launches and test launches of ballistic missiles.