Putin accepts invitation to make official visit to Kyrgyzstan this year

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin during talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has accepted an invitation to make an official visit to Kyrgyzstan this year, according to a joint statement that was adopted following a meeting between the two heads of state on Monday.

"Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov expresses gratitude to the Russian leadership and the entire Russian people for a warm welcome and hospitality that were extended to the Kyrgyz delegation and invites Russian President Vladimir Putin to make a reciprocal official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic in 2023. The invitation was gratefully accepted," the statement said.

Japarov is now in Russia with an official visit. He held talks with Putin in the Kremlin on Monday. The Kyrgyz president is set to attend the Victory Day parade on Red Square on May 9.