Putin won’t come to New York for UNGA session as COVID-19 situation remains unstable

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not come to New York for the UN General Assembly session, as the epidemiological situation in the USA remains unstable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday.

"For obvious reasons, the president won’t come [to the UN General Assembly], like many other leaders. From the viewpoint of ensuring security, including epidemiological security, the security of the president, the head of state, the situation remains unstable, especially in such places as New York. So of course, a trip there is not advisable right now," Peskov said.

Earlier, Peskov said that Putin would address the 75th session of the UN General Assembly in a video format. According to the preliminary program published by the UN on September 1, Putin may address the UN General Assembly on September 22.

Putin will lead Russia’s delegation to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly but will address the gathering online, as follows from the president’s decree posted on the official internet portal of legal information on Tuesday. After the president (in the format of a video address) and president’s aide Yuri Ushakov complete their participation, the Russian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.