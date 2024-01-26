Share of exports to EU, US via ports of St. Petersburg down to 13% from 77% — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, January 26. /TASS/. The share of exports to the EU countries and the US through the ports of the St. Petersburg agglomeration decreased from 77% to 13% in two years, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said at a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and members of the government.

"Exports to European countries and the United States through the ports of the agglomeration have decreased. Over two years, their share has decreased from 77% to 13%," Reshetnikov said, adding that in terms of supplies, Western markets were almost completely replaced by Eastern markets and those of friendly countries.

In March 2023, the European Union's statistical service Eurostat reported that Russian exports to EU countries fell by 53% from the beginning of March to the end of December 2022 - from 21.8 billion euros in March to 10.3 billion euros in December. As a result, Russia’s share in total EU imports in six key categories has decreased significantly: for gas - from 36% in 2021 to 21% in 2022, for coal - from 45% to 22%, for oil and petroleum products - from 28% to 21%, for fertilizers - from 29% to 22%, for iron and steel - from 16% to 10%.