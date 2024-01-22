Russia vows to keep Zelensky's crimes in the global spotlight — MFA

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia will do everything in its power to make sure that the world does not forget the crimes of the Kiev regime and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"We will do everything to ensure that the topic of the situation in Ukraine is heard every day in all formats - both in the UN Security Council meeting room and the General Assembly, in specialized committees and commissions of the UN and other international organizations," the diplomat pointed out. "We have created a special commission on the crimes of the Kiev regime. The whole world will know about it. I promise, Zelensky will not be forgotten."

Earlier, a TASS correspondent reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had arrived at the UN headquarters to participate in the Russia-requested meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Ukraine.

Zakharova told TASS that Lavrov will be in New York between January 22 and 24 to participate in person in the UN Security Council debate on the Middle East and a meeting on Ukraine. A number of bilateral meetings are also expected.