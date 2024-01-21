Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport in touch with Afghan - statement

Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport in touch with Afghan, Tajik aviation authorities on aircraft incident - statement.
Putin lays out Russia's six tenets of international relations in Valdai speech
According to the Russian leader, one of the principles is to build a stable world based on respecting everyone's interests - from big states to small countries
IN BRIEF: Key points of Sergey Lavrov’s press conference
The top Russian diplomat alleviated the rumors about the direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, allegedly being prepared, and named the countries that Russia considers its "close circle"
Several people including US nationals injured in rocket strike at military base in Iraq
The US nationals sustained light injuries, Baghdad Today reported
Russian forces repel four Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area in past day
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine lost up to 280 troops
Russia to launch new national project on transportation this summer — First Deputy PM
It will have to ensure the prioritization of measures, based on the transportation and economic balance, the single core transportation network and the general development plan for the single core transportation network, Andrey Belousov noted
Donetsk market shelling leaves 13 people killed
Donetsk People’s Republic Head Denis Pushilin said that another 10 were injured
Putin takes dip in icy waters to mark Epiphany, spokesman says
Orthodox believers across the world celebrate the Baptism of the Lord, one of the main Christian holidays, on January 19
Russia to be left without new Brazilian TV series — newspaper
Brazilian TV series gained popularity among domestic viewers in the late 1980s, when the Soviet audience was first shown the telenovela Slave Girl
Microsoft alleges email hacking by Russian state-sponsored actor
An investigation is ongoing, and there is no evidence that the hackers had any access to customer services, source code, or AI systems, the company added
Russia, Iran set to confirm bilateral respect for state sovereignty — top brass
According to the ministry’s press office, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu discussed bilateral military-technical cooperation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani over the phone
North Korea-Russia cooperation promotes building of multi-polarized world - MFA
The sides expressed their strong will to further strengthen strategic and tactical cooperation in defending the core interests of the two countries and establishing a new multi-polarized international order based on independence and justice
Press review: Europe keeps Kiev on life support and Iran eyes Pakistani payback for attack
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 18th
Israel financed Hamas, EU’s Borrell says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly denied these allegations
Ukraine loses up to 320 troops in Donetsk area in past day — Russian Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, six pickup trucks, a Msta-B howitzer and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed
Russia backs Non-Aligned Movement’s efforts to protect sovereignty of countries — Putin
President stressed that both Russia and members of the Non-Aligned Movement "advocate for a constructive dialogue between members of the global community"
US military destroys three Houthi anti-ship missiles — CENTCOM
"On January 19 at approximately 6:45 p.m. (Sanaa time) [3:45 p.m. GMT], US Central Command forces conducted strikes against three Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch," CENTCOM said
Over 20 Ukrainian warplanes downed by S-400 system jointly with A-50 radar in past days
The S-400 air defense system reportedly delivered fire to the maximum range against the targets flying at an altitude of about 1,000 meters at the time of their destruction
`What the world needs’: Johnson makes the case for a Trump presidency
According to the former British premier, Trump must have surely worked out "that there is no deal to be done" with Moscow
Russian LNG exports to China rise by 23% in 2023 — Chinese customs
Russia was in the top three major LNG suppliers to China after Australia
Russia reduces its holdings of US state debt in November — Treasury data
The amount of US bonds held by Russia decreased by more than 1.5 times from $73 mln in September
Two Russians aboard private jet that went missing over Afghanistan
А source in operative services told TASS.
Russian commandos reportedly seize two men responsible for torture of POWs in Ukraine
According to deputy chairman of the State Duma’s committee Vladimir Shamanov, both men were from a group of fans of a local football club
DPRK Foreign Minister's visit to Russia serves as step for development of relations - MFA
The sides "reached a consensus and satisfactory agreement in the discussion of practical issues of putting the bilateral relations on a new legal basis in the direction of strategic development and expanding and developing them in an all-round way"
Landmines in ZNPP area necessary for protection against sabotage — Russian envoy
Mikhail Ulyanov pointed out that the IAEA staff first noticed the landmines last summer
US authorities confirm death of reporter Gonzalo Lira in custody in Ukraine
"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," the US Department of State said
Kremlin accepts Argentina's decision not to join BRICS with regret
Dmitry Peskov noted that the line of countries wishing to associate with BRICS is quite long
Russian forces defeat Ukrainian troops near Nesteryanka, Rabotino, Verbovoye
The Ukrainian army lost up to 30 troops killed and wounded, as well as two armored combat vehicles and a D-30 howitzer, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Pyongyang expects its ‘closest friend’ Putin to visit North Korea soon — agency
According to KCNA, North Korea "warmly welcomes President Putin to visit Pyongyang and is ready to greet the Korean people's closest friend with the greatest sincerity"
School dormitory fire in central China kills 13 — TV
The incident occurred in the Fangcheng county in China’s Nanyang City
Russian government approves draft agreement on military cooperation with Laos
The defense ministry was tasked with holding further negotiations and signing the agreement with the Lao side
German defense minister says Russia unlikely to attack West
Boris Pistorius added that Germany is again facing a situation when there is "a military threat in Europe, something that has not been seen in 30 years"
Putin plans to attend concrete pouring ceremony at El-Dabaa NPP in Egypt
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that "Russia is the absolute, undisputed leader of the nuclear industry on a global scale"
Tucker Carlson reports on death of American reporter in Ukrainian custody
Gonzalo Lira was in prison because of criticism of the governments of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, the TV presenter said
Israeli Air Force jets deliver more strikes on Hezbollah outposts in south of Lebanon
The IDF’s press office also announced that a projectile was launched earlier this weekend from the territory of Lebanon in the direction of Israel
Russia’s Battlegroup South repel four Ukrainian attacks
Acording to Russia’s Battlegroup South Spokesman Vadim Astafyev, a damage was inflicted with the use or artillery to manpower and military hardware of the enemy’s 22nd, 28th and 93rd mechanized brigades near the settlements of Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka and Chasov Yar
Crew Dragon spaceship carrying Axiom Mission crew docks with International Space Station
The crew of Axiom Mission 3 is expected to spend about two weeks aboard the ISS, conducting some 30 experiments
Zelensky asks for peace talks, while US tries to keep Ukraine war going — congresswoman
The congresswoman commented on X on a recent report in The New York Times saying that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky called for peace, but not for more weapons "for new offenses," in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
Berlin keeps Russia in the dark about Nord Stream blasts probe — ambassador
According to Sergey Nechayev, "it is hard to believe that it is impossible to solve a large-scale, unprecedented terror attack on the strategic European infrastructure having all necessary technical tools of the 21st century"
Slovak authorities restore cultural cooperation with Russia, Belarus — newspaper
In March of 2022, the Ministry of Culture of Slovakia banned contacts and cooperation with Russia and Belarus
No talks on deployment of foreign troops to Ukraine, Kiev official says
Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said that there is only one scenario, which is to reinforce Ukraine with high-tech weapons
Moscow warns of retaliation over NATO military buildup near Russian-Belarusian borders
Maria Zakharova deemed the increased military activity of NATO "provocative in nature," adding that it "may completely ruin the architecture of European security"
Moscow sees direct weapons supplies to Kiev as red line in relations with Seoul — envoy
The Washington Post wrote last December that Seoul had indirectly provided more 155 mm ammunition to Kiev than all European nations combined
Russian air defenses down four Ukrainian attack drones over Smolensk Region
The ministry reported earlier in the day that it downed a Ukrainian strike drone over the region at about 23:50 Moscow time (8:50 p.m. GMT) on January 20
Russia’s Medvedev advances to Round 4 of 2024 Australian Open
He is now set to face off against Portugal’s Nuno Borges in the next round
Russian air defenses down 20 Ukrainian drones, one HIMARS rocket in past day
The Russian Defense Ministry said
Indian jet flying to Moscow crashes on Afghan territory - agency
The aircraft owned by an Indian company crashed in the province of Badakhshan due to technical fault, the Aamaj News agency reported
Russia to allocate funds for search of Soviet, Imperial Russian property abroad
A relevant decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will allocate funds for the purpose to the Department of Foreign Property of the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation
US’ 'toxic' reaction validates Moscow’s position on strategic stability — Russian MFA
"We will continue to be steadfastly guided by the principled approaches outlined by [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov," Maria Zakharova stressed
Press review: US, Israel prod Iran into fight and DPRK to cut all ties with 'enemy' South
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 17th
No more trust toward West for failing to stop Gaza tragedy — Erdogan
The Turkish leader said Ankara was exerting great efforts for the sake of ending various conflicts, recalling the Istanbul talks on a settlement in Ukraine in March 2022
Double-engine failure regarded as preliminary cause of private jet crash in Afghanistan
Six people were aboard the aircraft, according to preliminary data
Israeli airstrike on Damascus kills senior Iranian intelligence official
The attack targeted a residential building in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus
Russian foreign ministry blames Paris for death of French mercenaries in Kharkov
The ministry hopes "that the people of France will ultimately learn the truth about the actual scope of France’s involvement in the conflict"
Russian forces repel 10 attacks by Ukrainian assault teams in Kupyansk area in past day
The Ukrainian army lost up to 150 troops and two motor vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Critical infrastructure facility suffers damage in Kiev-controlled part of Kherson Region
However, Alexander Prokudin, head of the Kiev-imposed regional military administration did not specify which facility had been damaged
Syria demands that UN Security Council stop Israel’s aggressive attacks
Damascus calls on the UN Security Council "to fulfill its obligations on upholding international peace and security, to bring the Zionist criminals to responsibility, both political and military, putting an end to their inhumane and amoral policy"
US nuclear weapons 'dangerously out of date,’ senators warn
Roger Wicker and Debra Fischer said that the safety of the country depends on funding and timely deployment of the Sentinel ICBM
Roscosmos’ Kononenko undergoes hearing tests aboard ISS
According to commander of the Roscosmos cosmonaut squad, cosmonauts remain under the impact of noise for months without being able to rest in "relative silence"
Russian aircraft begin patrolling Syria-Israel disengagement line — military
Commenting on the situation in Syria, the Russian official said that three attacks on Syrian pro-government forces had been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Israel says up to 10,000 trucks with humanitarian aid enter Gaza Strip since October
There are no restrictions whatsoever on the amount of humanitarian aid that can be delivered to the Gaza Strip
Air raid alert lifted in certain regions across Ukraine
The air raid sirens went off earlier in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Poltava, Summy, Kharkov and Cherkassk regions
Transfer of Polish troops to Belarus border may spark new world war — French politician
Florian Philippot pointed out that "if Poland enters the war," NATO and EU countries will have to "follow"
Israel destroyed over 70% of buildings in Gaza Strip — Palestinian Foreign Ministry
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said that during over 100 days, Israeli troops killed about 10,000 children
Turkish top diplomat Fidan holds talks with Hamas chief’s spokesman — diplomatic source
"During the meeting, they discussed a possible and soonest implementation of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, ways to increase humanitarian aid, the release of hostages and the settlement of the conflict based on the formation of two states to reach the lasting peace," the source added
Ukrainian forces shell settlement in Kursk Region, no residents hurt — Governor
The governor promised to begin repairs as soon as the situation allows it
Fire breaks out at Russia’s Novatek gas producer terminal in Leningrad Region
A high alert regime has been introduced in the Kingisepp district
Russian air defenses destroy Ukrainian attack drone over Tula Region
The Russian Defense Ministry later stated that the Ukrainian UAV was destroyed at about 23:50 p.m. Moscow time (8:50 p.m. GMT) on January 20
Donetsk market shelling leaves at least eight people killed
Five people were injured, a source in the DPR’s operative services reported
Deportation of Russians from Latvia affects Russian security — Putin
"The events that are taking place in Latvia and other Baltic countries now, when the Russian people are being thrown out, are very serious and directly affect the security of our country," Russian President Vladimir Putin said
Russia plays important role in maintaining stability, balance of world - North Korean MFA
Pyongyang also hopes that Russia will continue making a great contribution to the establishment of an equal and fair international order
