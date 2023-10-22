Village in Kursk Region partially left without power after shelling by Ukrainian troops

KURSK, October 22. /TASS/. The village of Tetkino in Russia’s Kursk Region bordering Ukraine has been partially left without electricity as a result of Ukrine’s shelling attack, the region’s governor Roman Starovoit said on Sunday.

"Today, the village of Tetkino came under shelling by Ukrainian troops. No one was hurt. A power transmission line was damaged, leaving part of the village without electricity," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, one single-family house was also damaged.