Ukrainian army’s attempt to debark near railroad bridge thwarted close to Kherson

GENICHESK, October 22. /TASS/. Units of the Dnepr Group have thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to debark near a railroad bridge close to Kherson, with 20 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated, a representative of the region’s operative services told reporters.

"The enemy’s attempt to debark near a small railroad bridge has been thwarted. As a result of fire damage four boats and 20 soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces were eliminated," he said.

In the same direction an area of the Ukrainian army’s manpower concentration was eliminated and 12 troops were liquidated, whereas in the Kakhovka direction the Ukrainian army’s position near Dudchan was eliminated and a vehicle was knocked out of action.