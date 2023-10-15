Russian Armed Forces destroy Ukrainian army’s positions in Kherson area

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Battlegroup Dnepr units destroyed positions of the Ukrainian army during the rotation attempt in the Kherson area using D-20 howitzers, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS.

"In just a few minutes, artillerists aim the cannon and make several accurate shots against detected positions of the adversary, found during the attempt of personnel rotation and active movements on the battle contact line. Artillery spotting was performed in real time by crews of unmanned aerial vehicles of the battlegroup, making it possible to destroy the enemy with maximal efficiency and deprive it of the possibility to replenish combat losses," the ministry said.