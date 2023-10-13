Airlines carry over 3,000 passengers on flights between Russia and Israel since October 9

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Azimut and Red Wings air carriers along with Israel’s El Al have carried more than 3,000 passengers between Russia and Israel since October 9, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said on its Telegram channel.

"Since October 9, Russia’s Azimut and Red Wings airlines along with Israel’s El Al have carried more than 2,300 people on regular direct flights from Israel to Russia and more than 1,000 people on regular direct flights from Russia to Israel," the statement said.